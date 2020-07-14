Advertisement

Wisconsin joins federal lawsuit against new ICE international student rules

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement(AP Images)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is joining other states in a federal lawsuit to stop a new federal rule that could ban thousands of international students from studying the United States.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), seeks an injunction to stop the rule from going into effect, according to a release from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“This unlawful policy pressures colleges and universities to provide in-person instruction regardless of whether it’s safe to do so and threatens to cause further harm to our economy,” said Attorney General Kaul. “While it’s been clear for months that we can’t count on the Trump administration to effectively lead the fight against the pandemic, the administration at least shouldn’t interfere with the hard work that others are doing to slow the transmission of the coronavirus and protect public health.”

Kaul announced Wisconsin is joining 18 other Attorneys Generals in the lawsuit against. The lawsuit includes nearly 200 declarations from institutions, including The University of Wisconsin – Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point and Stout.

According to Kaul’s release, harms to Wisconsin schools include significant tuition losses, economic harm to local businesses and disruption to schools’ athletic divisions.

ICE announced that international students can no longer live in the U.S. and take all of their classes online during the pandemic on July 6.

