500 people get free entry to Goodman Pool thanks to owner of Goodman’s Jewelers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are 500 happy visitors at Goodman Pool in Madison after the owner of Goodman’s Jewelers picked up the tab for their entry fees.

According to a release from Madison Parks, when John Hayes of Goodman’s Jewelers learned that the Goodman Pool was opening this summer amid the pandemic, he decided to contact Madison Parks.

Despite its own setbacks - including the looting and vandalism in their downtown Madison store in late May - John and his wife Catherine decided to sponsor the first 500 people to go to the pool, as is tradition.

“I am proud to be able to open the pool in honor of Bob and Irwin every year. My wife and I, as well as my staff all believe in giving back. It gives us great pleasure to be able to carry on the Goodman’s legacy,” John Hayes wrote in an email, according to Madison Parks.

Irwin and Bob Goodman (UW-Madison)

The original owners of Goodman’s Jewelry, Irwin and Bob Goodman, were longtime supporters of many organizations in Madison, including Madison Parks, and donated $2.8 million for the construction of the pool. Hence the pool’s name, Goodman Pool.

Every year since, the Goodman family has been involved in the pool, from sponsoring scholarships to paying for customers’ entry fees, like this year.

Goodman’s Jewelers is Madison’s oldest jewelry store, established in 1933 by Bob and Irwin Goodman and purchased by longtime employee and current owner, John Hayes, in 1998. Hayes has continued the tradition set by the Goodmans of sponsoring the pool.

In late May, following peaceful daytime protests, looters at Goodman’s Jeweler’s smashed displays and nabbed merchandise, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Many other State Street businesses were also looted.

The Madison Parks department operates Goodman Pool, Madison’s largest public pool.

