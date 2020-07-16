ATF offers additional reward for Madison fire-bombing information

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information on the fire-bombing of the City County Building in Madison last month.

ATF released five images on Tuesday of persons-of-interest related to the June 24 incident and says new details emerged for people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

ATF released five images of persons-of-interest related to the June 24 firebombing of a downtown Madison building. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

“Now we need the public’s help to identify these five individuals,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “We believe these people may have information from that morning that can help us better understand what happened and who might have been involved.”

They issued a $5,000 reward initially for information on the man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the building. Marquon M. Clark was arrested on June 30.

The City County Building was firebombed during the protests and violence that broke out following the arrest of a Black man, Devonere Johnson, at a downtown Madison restaurant on June 23. That night, two statues were toppled on the Capitol Square.

At the time of the firebombing, dispatchers were in the building working, county officials said. They had to be evacuated while fire crews worked to battle the flames. The building also houses a jail on the top floors.

“This criminal act put hundreds of adults and children at significant risk of death or injury,” said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.P3Tips.com.

