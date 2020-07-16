Advertisement

Columbia Correctional Institution fires 7 employees in connection to April prison escape

Seven employees have been fired from Columbia Correctional Institution in connection to the escape of two inmates from the prison last April.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seven employees have been fired from Columbia Correctional Institution in connection to the escape of two inmates from the prison last April.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) Office of Internal Affairs says it has completed 13 personnel investigations related to the prison break. That investigation has resulted in the firing of seven workers, suspending one worker for five days, clearing one worker of wrongdoing and accepting the resignations from four workers during the investigation.

The state Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard said Thursday that Columbia Correctional Institution Warden Susan Novak also resigned June 29. Kitchen worker Holly Zimdahl resigned and two correctional officers have also resigned, the AP reports.

The investigation was launched after inmates James Newman and Thomas Deering successfully broke out of the prison on April 16 with the help of two women, Holly M. Zimdahl, a former employee of the prison, and Katherine R. Wooderick.

Newman and Deering made it all the way down to Rockford, Illinois before the woman who runs Miss Carly’s homeless shelter, Carly Rice, called police officers to the shelter to successfully arrest the duo, on April 17.

The Columbia Correctional Institution (Courtesy of the CCI)
The Columbia Correctional Institution (Courtesy of the CCI)(NBC15)

The DOC said in a release that the affected workers were informed of the department’s disciplinary decisions on Thursday, and that six of the eight employees do have the right to appeal the decision through the state’s grievance process.

“These are tough decisions that bring pleasure to no one in our agency,” said Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin A. Carr in the release. “But I cannot tolerate job performance that compromises public safety. We take that responsibility very seriously.”

The Office of Internal Affairs, which was re-established in December of 2019, says it conducted 90 interviews and completed 13 personnel investigations over the course of four months. The Division of Adult Institutions also conducted an after-action review of the prison’s “procedures and policy related to safety and security.”

“The results of the investigations and after-action review reflect a combination of performance failures and long-standing, systemic issues related to security procedures at CCI that pre-date this administration,” Carr said.

The DOC says that it cannot reveal details of the said “procedure and policy issues” because that release could compromise safety and security at the prison.

The department does insist that it is taking steps to correct issues uncovered at the prison.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash on interstate in Dane Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
One person is dead and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash along the interstate in Dane County Friday afternoon.

State

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Students in Wisconsin’s largest public school district will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

News

Mazomanie restaurant uses quilts as social distance barriers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
In The Old Feed Mill dining room, customers are separated by hand-made quilts.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin passes 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began has passed the 40,000 mark, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

Crime

MPD calling for tips after Sun Prairie man beaten by protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Police Department is seeking tips from the community after a Sun Prairie man was attacked by protesters in downtown Madison on June 23.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify 24-year-old Madison motorcyclist killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash on Madison’s north side on July 6.

State

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino lays off 1,600 employees due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin’s largest casino has decided to lay off about 1,600 employees amid falling revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Festival Foods will require customers to wear masks starting next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Customers will be required to wear masks while in Festival Foods starting Monday, July 20, the grocery store announced Friday.

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.

Sports

Forward Madison FC releases regular season schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Forward Madison FC released their 16-game regular season schedule on Friday.

Crime

Beloit 12-year-olds take relative’s vehicle for a joy ride

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Two Beloit 12-year-olds were taken into custody early Friday morning after recklessly driving a relative’s vehicle through Beloit streets with other minors in the vehicle.