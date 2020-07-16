Madison man found guilty of selling crack and heroin, could face 20 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man could spend up to 20 years behind bars after a jury in federal court found him guilty of dealing crack and cocaine, among other crimes, on Wednesday.

U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that 38-year-old Danny D. Turner was arrested in February of 2020 after he sold crack cocaine and heroin to an undercover law enforcement officer. Officers say they found cocaine packaged for dealing as well as a loaded 9mm handgun on Turner following his arrest.

The press release from the DOJ says Turner was convicted of four counts of distributing crack cocaine, one count of distributing heroin, possessing crack cocaine for distribution, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The jury found Turner guilty after three days of testimony in federal court followed by 6 hours of deliberation.

Turners sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1. He is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each drug charge and an additional 10 years for the felon in possession of a firearm charge, according to the press release.

