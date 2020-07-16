Advertisement

Madison Sourdough denounces “Mask Free Zone” at Helbachs coffee shop

Madison Sourdough is denouncing the decision by Helbachs, the Middleton coffee shop that posted a sign on its business requiring customers to take their masks off before entering.
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."(Jason Chance)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Sourdough is denouncing the decision by Helbachs, the Middleton coffee shop that posted a sign on its business requiring customers to take their masks off before entering.

However, Madison Sourdough clarified in an email to NBC15 that the business in fact cut ties with Helbachs four months before making Thursday’s announcement. Sourdough says their social media post was meant to announce that they did not supply Helbachs, even though Helbachs’ sourcing had not been updated to reflect that.

Madison Sourdough still criticized Helbachs’ decision to require customers to remove their masks before entering the coffee shop.

“We believe in science, we believe in kindness, we believe in taking care of the folks in our community, and to that sentiment, we believe in wearing masks. Be kind, be smart and be safe,” according to a social media post from Madison Sourdough.

A Madison resident posted to social media pictures of the “Mask Free Zone” sign found at Middleton-based Helbachs earlier this week. The sign has since been removed.

MORE: “Mask Free Zone” at Dane Co. coffee shop stirs controversy

That social media post has since garnered thousands of interactions and even led to several people to protest outside Helbachs.

Public Health Madison Dane County issued a statement saying it had received complaints and was following up with the store’s owners.

The original sign read: “This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering.”

The person who posted pictures of the sign to social media wrote that “No matter how you feel about masks, not cool at all to shame a 6 year old wearing one. She cried. We were following the Dane County mandate. We will not be back.”

CORRECTION: NBC15 News originally reported that Madison Sourdough severed their business relationship with Helbachs because of their controversial sign, citing Sourdough’s Facebook post on Thursday. However, Sourdough’s management informed NBC15 News that their announcement was intended to clarify that their relationship had ended months ago, even though Helbachs’ sourcing reportedly still lists Sourdough as a supplier.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash on interstate in Dane Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
One person is dead and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash along the interstate in Dane County Friday afternoon.

State

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Students in Wisconsin’s largest public school district will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

News

Mazomanie restaurant uses quilts as social distance barriers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
In The Old Feed Mill dining room, customers are separated by hand-made quilts.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin passes 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began has passed the 40,000 mark, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

Crime

MPD calling for tips after Sun Prairie man beaten by protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Police Department is seeking tips from the community after a Sun Prairie man was attacked by protesters in downtown Madison on June 23.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify 24-year-old Madison motorcyclist killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash on Madison’s north side on July 6.

State

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino lays off 1,600 employees due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin’s largest casino has decided to lay off about 1,600 employees amid falling revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Festival Foods will require customers to wear masks starting next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Customers will be required to wear masks while in Festival Foods starting Monday, July 20, the grocery store announced Friday.

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.

Sports

Forward Madison FC releases regular season schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Forward Madison FC released their 16-game regular season schedule on Friday.

Crime

Beloit 12-year-olds take relative’s vehicle for a joy ride

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Two Beloit 12-year-olds were taken into custody early Friday morning after recklessly driving a relative’s vehicle through Beloit streets with other minors in the vehicle.