Madison Sourdough denounces “Mask Free Zone” at Helbachs coffee shop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Sourdough is denouncing the decision by Helbachs, the Middleton coffee shop that posted a sign on its business requiring customers to take their masks off before entering.

However, Madison Sourdough clarified in an email to NBC15 that the business in fact cut ties with Helbachs four months before making Thursday’s announcement. Sourdough says their social media post was meant to announce that they did not supply Helbachs, even though Helbachs’ sourcing had not been updated to reflect that.

Madison Sourdough still criticized Helbachs’ decision to require customers to remove their masks before entering the coffee shop.

“We believe in science, we believe in kindness, we believe in taking care of the folks in our community, and to that sentiment, we believe in wearing masks. Be kind, be smart and be safe,” according to a social media post from Madison Sourdough.

A Madison resident posted to social media pictures of the “Mask Free Zone” sign found at Middleton-based Helbachs earlier this week. The sign has since been removed.

That social media post has since garnered thousands of interactions and even led to several people to protest outside Helbachs.

Public Health Madison Dane County issued a statement saying it had received complaints and was following up with the store’s owners.

The original sign read: “This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering.”

The person who posted pictures of the sign to social media wrote that “No matter how you feel about masks, not cool at all to shame a 6 year old wearing one. She cried. We were following the Dane County mandate. We will not be back.”

CORRECTION: NBC15 News originally reported that Madison Sourdough severed their business relationship with Helbachs because of their controversial sign, citing Sourdough’s Facebook post on Thursday. However, Sourdough’s management informed NBC15 News that their announcement was intended to clarify that their relationship had ended months ago, even though Helbachs’ sourcing reportedly still lists Sourdough as a supplier.

