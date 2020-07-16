Rock Co. to require masks in county facilities

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday, Rock County will start requiring everyone who enters a county facility to wear a mask.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith explained in a news release Thursday that metrics tracked by the public health department point to “several troubling trends” including a rising percent of positive cases and an increase in hospitalizations.

Smith pointed out that both the Public Health Dept. and what he’s heard from the Reopen Rock Task Force recommend businesses require masks, adding that “(i)n order to safeguard our staff and clients we serve, Rock County’s actions demonstrate a standard of practice now evident in nearly all organizations.”

Masks, meanwhile, have proven to be a key step in limiting the spread of COVID-19 while also allowing public areas to remain open, according to Smith.

Free masks will be offered at Rock County facilities for those who don’t have a mask. “Alternative services” will be provided for those who do not wish to wear a mask and comply with the county’s mask mandate in their facilities.

“We have definitely had an increase in the number of positive cases,” Mercyhealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Goelzer said. “If nothing else it reminds you to socially distance and what people forget is my wearing a mask protects who I’m with so it’s really kind of doing something for the social good when we all wear our masks.”

