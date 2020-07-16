Family: Missing Madison woman found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old Madison woman has been found and is safe.

Margaret “Maggie” O’Dell was located Thursday in the Picnic Pointe area, her step-father confirmed to NBC15 News.

He explained that officers were able to find her after receiving a tip from someone who saw her on TV and police believe that’s how they were able to find her so quickly.

He added his thanks to everyone who shared her story on-air and on social media.

Authorities had issued a missing persons alert for O’Dell late Wednesday night, saying she hadn’t been seen since 5:30 p.m. that day.

