PROJECT MONEY: Meet Team Dustin and Scott

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teams are working with Summit Credit Union Financial Coaches in season 12 of Project Money to increase their savings and reduce their debt. The most successful team at the end of the 7 month competition wins 10 grand.

Meet Team Dustin and Scott, who are already making progress getting on the same page in organizing their finances. The men describe their approach to each other and managing money as Yin and Yang.

Dustin and Scott Struckmeyer aren't the first married couple to look at finances in different ways.

“I think, coming into this, we both had very different approaches to money before we met one another. I’ve always been more organized and keep track of things..and Scott, maybe not so much,” Dustin said.

The couple signed up for Project Money to improve their financial picture, their financial literacy, and to get on the same page planning for a financial future.

“We’ve been talking really the last year about...like, we make money. We both have good jobs and a good salary and we make money and at the end of every month we’re like, we should have more money, we should be doing more with it,” Scott said. “We just kind of needed someone from the outside to look in and kind of look at our strategies and make our money work for us.”

Dustin and Scott say they have noticed changes since they have started the program a few weeks ago.

“The quality of discussion we have about money, present and planning for the future, budgeting, seeing all of our finances together really has been re-assuring. Like...we have a net worth. That’s pretty exciting. We recently did a re-finance on our house, which was amazing,” Scott said.

Although Dustin and Scott are ready to put in the work into re-working their budget, they’re not taking all of the fun out of it.

“We have this other great category called ‘joyful spending’...and it’s the money that we each get individually to save and basically play with, and that’s not something the other person has a say in,” Dustin said.

Working together, they are ready to take their financial futures into their own hands.

“Money can be a very controlling thing and we really are looking at this opportunity to take that control, and be in control of our money,” Dustin said.

