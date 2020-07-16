Renovation of UW Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium on hold

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s CR Future project to update Camp Randall Stadium’s south end zone seating area has been put on a temporary hold.

A statement from Wisconsin Athletics said the updates will allow for a more interactive and engaging fan experience. The renovations will include enhanced seating options such as loge boxes and club seats, access to indoor and outdoor hospitality clubs, climate-controlled amenities and expanded premium food and beverage.

The CR Future project was initially set to begin at the end of the 2020 football season and open by the start of the 20211 campaign. Due to COVID-19, the project is now likely to begin sometime in 2021 and open in 2022, according to a statement from Wisconsin Athletics.

“We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” said UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit. I have been thrilled with how strong sales have been thus far and I want to thank those who have already committed to purchasing seating in the new south end zone, leading to over 75 percent of loge box inventory being committed to date. Once finished, this will be a transformative project for Camp Randall.

