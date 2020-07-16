Silver Alert canceled after New Berlin woman is found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing New Berlin woman who was involved in a wreck was found sage Thursday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Patricia A. Jicha, 85, was last seen around noon driving her black 2009 Nissan Murano, heading east in the 19000 block of Lincoln Ave., in the City of New Berlin. In an update about an hour later, the DOJ said that Jicha had been found and that she is safe.

Authorities say Jicha was involved in crash that damaged the front end of her vehicle and discharged the airbags.

