Substitute teachers in demand as school districts prepare to reopen

State education officials believe the need for reliable substitute teachers will also grow.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Back-to-school is looking different for many schools districts as they make plans to resume in-person or online instruction in the fall.

As Wisconsin schools prepare to reopen, state education officials believe the need for reliable substitute teachers will also grow.

David DeGuire is the Director of Teacher Education, Professional Development, and Licensing for the Department of Public Instruction. He says depending on where you are in the state, there are regional shortages of substitute teachers.

“There always is a need for substitute teachers because teachers, just like anybody else, get sick at times,” said DeGuire.

He says school districts across the state are looking at a number of different ways to resume teaching.

“There’s going to be a lot of moving parts,” said DeGuire. “I think it’s going to put additional challenges and pressures on teachers.”

DeGuire believes that school districts will need to be ready for almost anything this fall.

“They’re trying to be more thoughtful and purposeful,” said DeGuire. “Theu might need additional subs or other people to assist one on one, or fill in just because their schedule looks so different than what it has traditionally.”

In Janesville, the school board voted unanimously to reopen in the fall earlier this week.

“I think what we have in Janesville is a great plan,” said Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner. “We have a plan for a full reentry.”

The school district has about 850 teachers across 21 schools. Garner says most school years the district relies on a pool of about 125 substitutes.

“The demand is great,” said Garner. “That is why we particularly try to recruit and train our subs.”

He says that a potential problem is the age of many current substitute teachers, who may not feel comfortable returning to a classroom knowing the health risks.

“A lot of our substitutes are retirees. So that presents another whole level of concerns,” said Garner.

The Janesville School District is planning to send out a survey to its current substitutes to understand which ones might be returning and what can be done to make the transition more comfortable.

Garner says that substitutes will have the option of receiving training to teach in both Seesaw and Google Classroom, two online learning programs.

This would also allow for a teacher to work remotely and share the lesson plan from home.

“The teacher can be actually be there virtually and teach them the lessons,” said Garner. “We just need an adult there to supervise the class.”

In Wisconsin, substitute teachers need at least an associate degree and to take part in an approved substitute training program. To learn more about the short-term substitute teacher license application process, click HERE.

