Willy Street Co-op raises $50K to support Black Lives Matter, police accountability

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Willy Street Co-op in Madison has raised over $53,000 for local groups that are actively working to promote anti-racism, support Black Lives Matter efforts and encourage police accountability.

The Madison grocery store says customers donated a total of $33,869.76 over the course of 14 days, and the Co-op donated $20,000, making the total over $53,000.

The Co-Op says donations will be divided among the following groups:

Freedom Inc. (Madison, WI) Mission: “Freedom, Inc. (FI) is a Black and Southeast Asian non-profit organization that works with low- to no-income communities of color. Our mission is to achieve social justice through coupling direct services with leadership development and community organizing that will bring about social, political, cultural, and economic change resulting in the end of violence against women, gender-non-conforming, and transgender folks, and children within communities of color. FI works to challenge the root causes of violence, poverty, racism, and discrimination. Our belief is that people who are most affected by these issues must have voice, power, resources, and choice, in order for true social change to happen.”

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Mission: “The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund is America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans. LDF also defends the gains and protections won over the past 75 years of civil rights struggle and works to improve the quality and diversity of judicial and executive appointments.”

National Police Accountability Project Mission: “The central mission of NPAP is to promote the accountability of law enforcement officers and their employers for violations of the Constitution and the laws of the United States. With over 500 members and growing, we continue to effect change in the flawed legal system and fight to put an end to police brutality of all forms.”

Rebalanced Life-Wellness Association (Madison, WI) Mission: “The Rebalanced Life-Wellness Association’s mission is to ensure that Black men and boys living in under-represented communities, who bear the heaviest burden of disease and poor health status, have the opportunity to live fuller, healthier lives.”

The Progress Center for Black Women (Fitchburg, WI) Mission: “The Progress Center for Black Women aspires to create more powerful communities of Black women who are leaders, doers, and owners. Their mission is to build and design an innovative center that serves as a hub of community, connections, valued experiences, and opportunities for Black women to transform their lives and families.”

Urban Triage (Madison, WI) Mission: “Urban Triage is on a mission to empower Black families and co-conspirators while mobilizing community resources and distributing them to those most in need, and at the same time, engaging systems in implementing systematic, sustainable, equitable, and clinically sound approaches to health behavior and prevention.”

Regional Food Co-ops Who Will Use These Funds to Support Their Communities:

Mississippi Market (St. Paul, MN) Funds will be used to raise money for the Hamline Midway Coalition to rebuild small business and nonprofit storefronts in St. Paul and Voices for Racial Justice , a movement organization of leaders, organizers, and culture workers “who envision a world without racism honoring the culture, knowledge, power, and healing of Black, Indigenous, and communities of color.”

Riverwest Co-op (Milwaukee, WI) “As the Milwaukee eyes and ears of the Willy Street Co-op, the Riverwest Co-op and Café will distribute the funds generously provided by its sister cooperative. The funds will be passed on to an organization within Milwaukee that works towards justice and resources for the BIPOC community. It is well overdue that we as a co-op better uplift, support, and spotlight the BIPOC-run organizations that operate out of our beloved neighborhood and greater Milwaukee area.”

Seward Community Co-op (Minneapolis, MN) “Funds will be used for Public Art at Seward Co-op Buildings: Murals and art honoring Black lives have been popping up all over the Twin Cities since the killing of George Floyd. Work is being done to line up local artists to assist community members to create art on the boards at Seward Co-op’s buildings. Art brings hope and vitality to our lives. The co-op hopes to offer a canvas to express emotions and grief and to support the community in metabolizing trauma. Funds raised will be used for artist stipends and supplies.”

