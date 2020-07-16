Woodman’s to start requiring masks on Monday
The grocery chain is the latest retailer to require face coverings
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another large retailer will soon require nearly all of its customers to wear masks in its stores.
Woodman’s Food Market posted onto Facebook that its new police will go into effect on Monday, July 20, after which the grocery store will require people to cover their mouth and nose.
Someone who needs a mask will be able to buy one at the store.
The company noted all its employees and vendors have been wearing masks since the beginning of April.
Once the new mandate is in effect, Woodman’s plans to have specially trained staff on hand to help customers who are not able to wear a mask for medical reasons.
