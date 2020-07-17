ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Be prepared for a hot weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 First Alert meteorologists have declared Saturday a First Alert Day.

High heat and oppressive levels of humidity are expected through the weekend. That heat will begin to build Friday, but it will arrive in full force by Saturday. A warm front will push across southern Wisconsin in Friday evening, and southerly wind associated with the front will push that heat and humidity northward into the region.

Heat index temperatures Saturday will be in the 100 to 105 degree range. (WMTV)

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 90s and peak dew points will reach the mid-70s Saturday afternoon. This will generate heat index temperatures in the 100 to 105 degree range.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory on Saturday. (WMTV)

Dew points will be slightly lower on Sunday and expected peak indices will be in the 95 to 99 degree range.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.