All Dane Co. businesses must post this sign about masks being required

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County confirms to NBC15 News that all businesses and workplaces in Dane County must post this sign about masks being required.

A public health spokesperson explained in an email Friday that the sign must be visible for people upon entering businesses and workplaces.

The sign reads as follows: "Masks required. Masks are required in this space to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your cooperation."

The order from Dane County’s health department comes after it issued an order requiring people to wear masks while in public, indoor spaces or within six feet of another person outside.

Public Health Madison & Dane County confirms to NBC15 News that all businesses and workplaces in Dane County must post this sign about masks being required. (Public Health Madison & Dane County)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.