Answers to 2 commonly asked questions about COVID-19

By Emily Davies
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are two questions that NewsChannel 7 viewers have asked throughout the pandemic as scientists continue to learn about the coronavirus and as agencies refine their data.

Question 1: Are the number of positive cases reported by health departments indicating the number of tests that have come back positive, or is that the number of people who have tested positive?

Answer: Several health departments told NewsChannel 7 the numbers they put out about positive cases refer to the number of people who have tested positive, not the number of tests that have come back positive.

“When a person is tested for COVID they give identifying information (name, date of birth, etc.). That information is used to track disease in that person,” Judy Burrows, Marathon County’s public health information officer said. “A person may have had three tests; the first one is negative and the next two are positive. They would be counted once as a positive case. Put simply: a case is a person.”

Question 2: How are COVID-19 deaths counted? Say, for example, someone had cancer and also had COVID-19 at the time of death, would that person’s death be caused by cancer, COVID-19, or both?

Answer: “People can die with a COVID-19 infection and not necessarily from a COVID-19 infection and that’s a common scenario,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases said. “We have people who pass away in hospitals, people who have multiple conditions and it’s not necessarily any given one of them that directly caused the death.”

The people who determine a person’s cause of death, regardless of the pandemic, are either the physician, medical examiner, or coroner. They are all trained on how to properly fill out death certificates and to determine a cause of death. They are supposed to use their best medical judgment and factor in the circumstances of the case. Dr. Westergaard said an autopsy can be performed, but it often is not performed. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, however, said any tests necessary should be conducted.

When filling out a death certificate, they are supposed to list the sequence of conditions or diseases that led to the death, with the last condition before death listed first, like acute respiratory distress syndrome, which was caused by, say pneumonia, which was caused by COVID-19. The CDC issued guidance for certifying deaths due to COVID-19 so information can be collected as accurately as possible. In that guidance, it states when someone dies from COVID-19, it is often the underlying condition, but not necessarily the ultimate cause of death.

In its Vital Statistics Reporting Guidance, the CDC gives scenarios so those who certify deaths have an idea of how to record deaths where a person had COVID-19 disease.
In its Vital Statistics Reporting Guidance, the CDC gives scenarios so those who certify deaths have an idea of how to record deaths where a person had COVID-19 disease.(Center for Disease Control and Prevention)

