Authorities identify 24-year-old Madison motorcyclist killed in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash on Madison’s north side on July 3.

Charles R. Jackson, 24 of Madison, was driving his motorcycle when an SUV struck him at Northport Drive and Troy Drive around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the SUV told investigators that he did not see the motorcycle until it was too late to stop.

Madison police reported at the time that Jackson was not wearing a helmet.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jackson was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on July 14. The Office concluded in its examination that Jackson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

