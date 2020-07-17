Advertisement

Beloit 12-year-olds take relative’s vehicle for a joy ride

Three additional juvenile passengers were in the vehicle
(AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Beloit 12-year-olds were taken into custody early Friday morning after recklessly driving a relative’s vehicle through Beloit streets.

The driver, a 12-year-old boy, was driving a 12-year-old girl, two 11-year-olds and one 7-year-old around, according to a Facebook post by the City of Beloit Police Department. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle at 8th Street and West Grand Avenue around 1 a.m., but was unsuccessful.

Police say about 15 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted swerving near Bluff Street and Highland Avenue. Stop sticks were used to eventually halt the vehicle and the 12-year-olds were taken into custody.

The 12-year old boy was taken into custody for attempting to escape, while the 12-year-old girl was cited for curfew violation, according to police.

