Beloit police officers discuss crisis intervention training

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -In the midst of a crisis call, more and more officers are getting the proper training to handle those situations.

In Beloit on Tuesday, officers were called to the 2700 block of Shopiere Road for a 9-year-old boy with autism chasing his family around the house and outside with what appeared to be a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, the boy began pointing the gun at them.

Law enforcement said after multiple attempts, they couldn't get the child to put down the gun and used a foam bullet to disarm him. It was only after the incident that officers said they discovered the gun was fake.

The child did not have significant injuries. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and a mental health evaluation.

"Some of the questions I was asking dispatch before even getting there, what his name is, what his diagnoses are, what his interests are," said responding Patrol Sgt. Garrett Morris.

Dispatch replied that the 9-year-old likes sports, music and Fortnite. Morris said talking about a subject’s interests in a crisis is one way to calm someone down.

“When I got there, I saw the child on the north side of the house, behind a bush, immediately pointing a firearm at every law enforcement officer who arrived,” Sgt. Morris said. “He was saying, ‘my gun, my rules.’”

Before using what officers refer to as ‘less-lethal force,’ Morris said authorities attempted to talk the child down from the high intensity state he was in.

“We try to build repour with the subject,” Morris said. “And while that’s happening, more times than not, that actually builds the rapport enough to safely end the conflict, without force being used.”

Every Beloit Police officer goes through a course on de-escalation and crisis intervention.

"It focuses on a critical decision-making model that allows officers in any given situation to apply the circumstances, facts, in a very short amount of time to make the best decision and resolve the incident with least amount of force as necessary," Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said.

Rock County also has other opportunities for people struggling with mental health.

“We also have mental health ‘flagging’ in the community, which allows people with mental health issues to voluntarily provide that information to our dispatchers so when our officers get these calls, they have that key information on how to deal with these people,” Chief Zibolski said. “The safe words and things that may start to bring down their distress so that we can effectively resolve the situation.”

Sergeant Morris said there is no cap on how much you can learn about handling a crisis.

“I think the mental health aspect of our community hasn’t changed, what’s changed is how we change ourselves in handling these situations,” Morris said. “We’re never done training. It’s an evolving process, every day.

