Advertisement

Beloit police officers discuss crisis intervention training

Tuesday, authorities de-escalated a situation involving 9-year-old with autism with apparent weapon
By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -In the midst of a crisis call, more and more officers are getting the proper training to handle those situations.

In Beloit on Tuesday, officers were called to the 2700 block of Shopiere Road for a 9-year-old boy with autism chasing his family around the house and outside with what appeared to be a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, the boy began pointing the gun at them.

Law enforcement said after multiple attempts, they couldn't get the child to put down the gun and used a foam bullet to disarm him. It was only after the incident that officers said they discovered the gun was fake.

The child did not have significant injuries. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and a mental health evaluation.

"Some of the questions I was asking dispatch before even getting there, what his name is, what his diagnoses are, what his interests are," said responding Patrol Sgt. Garrett Morris.

Dispatch replied that the 9-year-old likes sports, music and Fortnite. Morris said talking about a subject’s interests in a crisis is one way to calm someone down.

“When I got there, I saw the child on the north side of the house, behind a bush, immediately pointing a firearm at every law enforcement officer who arrived,” Sgt. Morris said. “He was saying, ‘my gun, my rules.’”

Before using what officers refer to as ‘less-lethal force,’ Morris said authorities attempted to talk the child down from the high intensity state he was in.

“We try to build repour with the subject,” Morris said. “And while that’s happening, more times than not, that actually builds the rapport enough to safely end the conflict, without force being used.”

Every Beloit Police officer goes through a course on de-escalation and crisis intervention.

"It focuses on a critical decision-making model that allows officers in any given situation to apply the circumstances, facts, in a very short amount of time to make the best decision and resolve the incident with least amount of force as necessary," Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said.

Rock County also has other opportunities for people struggling with mental health.

“We also have mental health ‘flagging’ in the community, which allows people with mental health issues to voluntarily provide that information to our dispatchers so when our officers get these calls, they have that key information on how to deal with these people,” Chief Zibolski said. “The safe words and things that may start to bring down their distress so that we can effectively resolve the situation.”

Sergeant Morris said there is no cap on how much you can learn about handling a crisis.

“I think the mental health aspect of our community hasn’t changed, what’s changed is how we change ourselves in handling these situations,” Morris said. “We’re never done training. It’s an evolving process, every day.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash on interstate in Dane Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
One person is dead and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash along the interstate in Dane County Friday afternoon.

State

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Students in Wisconsin’s largest public school district will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

News

Mazomanie restaurant uses quilts as social distance barriers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
In The Old Feed Mill dining room, customers are separated by hand-made quilts.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin passes 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began has passed the 40,000 mark, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

Crime

MPD calling for tips after Sun Prairie man beaten by protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Police Department is seeking tips from the community after a Sun Prairie man was attacked by protesters in downtown Madison on June 23.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify 24-year-old Madison motorcyclist killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash on Madison’s north side on July 6.

State

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino lays off 1,600 employees due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin’s largest casino has decided to lay off about 1,600 employees amid falling revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Festival Foods will require customers to wear masks starting next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Customers will be required to wear masks while in Festival Foods starting Monday, July 20, the grocery store announced Friday.

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.

Sports

Forward Madison FC releases regular season schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Forward Madison FC released their 16-game regular season schedule on Friday.

Crime

Beloit 12-year-olds take relative’s vehicle for a joy ride

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Two Beloit 12-year-olds were taken into custody early Friday morning after recklessly driving a relative’s vehicle through Beloit streets with other minors in the vehicle.