Beltline back open after SUV engulfed in flames

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple lanes of the Beltline were blocked off late Friday morning as flames engulfed an SUV on the side of the road.

At one point, three lanes of the westbound lanes of the highway were shut down because of the fire, which started around 10:15 a.m.

Crews were progressively able to open each lane as they worked the scene. As of 11 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the incident.

