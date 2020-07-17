Charges: Man punched plainclothes officer at Back the Blue Rally in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who allegedly punched a plainclothes police sergeant during a Back the Blue Rally in Kenosha last month.

Fifty-two-year-old Lance Hoff of Kenosha was at the June 27 rally in support of law enforcement when he became a part of a confrontation with protesters.

According to the complaint, a police sergeant in plainclothes tried to break up the fight when Hoff allegedly punched him in the head, stunning him. The complaint said Hoff apologized, saying he would “never hit a cop.”

WITI-TV reports Hoff faces a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

