“First Alert Day” Saturday as steamy conditions settle in

Heat And Storms
Heat And Storms(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A dangerously hot weekend is expected across the area with the warmest conditions expected Saturday. There is also a "Heat Advisory" in place during this time frame. The only relief will come in the form of a few chances of stormy activity, mainly during the overnight hours.

Look for increasing clouds Friday night along with muggy conditions into the lower 70s. A weakening line of showers and storms will move in from the north around sunrise Saturday. This will bring some light rain to the area with the best chance remaining across the north. This should push out by late morning and sunshine will take over for the remainder of the day. Steamy conditions will have it feeling into the triple digits across southern Wisconsin.

A much better chance of storms will move in from the north Saturday night and into Sunday. This line of storms will have the potential to bring strong and severe conditions to much of the area. It should push out by mid-morning Sunday with sunshine and steamy conditions making a return again by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be just shy of 90 with heat index values into the 90s.

Temperatures next week will fall off a bit, but still remain warm and humid. This unsettled pattern will keep almost daily chances of storms around.

