First Alert Day Saturday: Heating up with a risk of storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A weekend scorcher is in the works for southern Wisconsin prompting a "First Alert Day" Saturday. High temperatures are expected to sore into the lower 90s with high humidity levels. You factor in the heat and humidity and we are looking at heat index values that will be into the triple digits for all of southern Wisconsin. This is where you start to enter the dangerous category fro heat related illness. Now is the time to make sure you have a way to stay cool and hydrated.

There is the chance of a little relief in the form of shower and storm activity. Unfortunately, this looks to mainly come Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning with steamy conditions in between. The downfall will come with a strong to severe potential with any storms that do develop. The best chance of severe weather looks to remain into central and northern Wisconsin with the line weakening as it moves into southern Wisconsin.

Strong to severe storms possible. (WMTV)

There remains some question on how much lingering rain and cloud cover will be around early Sunday morning. Should this clear out quickly, temperatures could end up back into the 90s with heat index values into the 100s. Right now, highs are expected to be in the upper 80s with heat index values into the middle and upper 90s.

