Advertisement

First Alert Day Saturday: Heating up with a risk of storms

Hot Temperatures and Severe Storms
Hot Temperatures and Severe Storms(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A weekend scorcher is in the works for southern Wisconsin prompting a "First Alert Day" Saturday. High temperatures are expected to sore into the lower 90s with high humidity levels. You factor in the heat and humidity and we are looking at heat index values that will be into the triple digits for all of southern Wisconsin. This is where you start to enter the dangerous category fro heat related illness. Now is the time to make sure you have a way to stay cool and hydrated.

The weekend is looking like a scorcher! Highs on Saturday expected into the lower 90s with head index values into the triple digits!

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, July 16, 2020

There is the chance of a little relief in the form of shower and storm activity. Unfortunately, this looks to mainly come Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning with steamy conditions in between. The downfall will come with a strong to severe potential with any storms that do develop. The best chance of severe weather looks to remain into central and northern Wisconsin with the line weakening as it moves into southern Wisconsin.

Strong to severe storms possible.
Strong to severe storms possible.(WMTV)

There remains some question on how much lingering rain and cloud cover will be around early Sunday morning. Should this clear out quickly, temperatures could end up back into the 90s with heat index values into the 100s. Right now, highs are expected to be in the upper 80s with heat index values into the middle and upper 90s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

“First Alert Day” Saturday as steamy conditions settle in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures into the 90s and heat index values into the 100s. Severe storms possible overnight.

News

ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Be prepared for a hot weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Heat index temperatures are expected to be in the 100 to 105 degree range on Saturday.

Forecast

Beautiful end to the week with a “First Alert Day” Saturday.

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures into the 90s and heat index values around 100 degrees expected Saturday.

Showers and storms this evening

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Showers and storms likely this evening along a cold front.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms moving through Tuesday evening

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Strong to severe storms possible after sunset.

Forecast

ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Tuesday evening - night

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
A round of rain and storms will move through the area Tuesday evening and overnight

Forecast

Quiet evening gives way to “First Alert Weather Day” Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
The threat of strong to severe storms return Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Forecast

ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible late Tuesday - Tuesday night

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Rain and storms will develop along a cold front late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Forecast

Tracking our next round of rain and more heat and humidity this week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
A cold front will bring in a round of showers and storms late Tuesday through Tuesday night

Forecast

Not too hot or humid Sunday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees