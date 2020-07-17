Green Alert canceled after veteran found safe in Lafayette Co.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been canceled after a missing at-risk veteran was found safe in Lafayette County Thursday.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice originally reported that Nicholas Shay Plemons, 44, had borrowed his girlfriend’s car in Shullsburg to drive to a gas station in Darlington and did not return.
