Janesville School District is seeking community feedback to address district needs

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville School District’s Board of Education is conducting a community-wide survey through July 31 to better understand and address the district’s facility and financial needs.

The 15-minute survey is anonymous and asks a series of questions related to the district’s needs and potential solutions, according to a press release. Community members may take the survey by visiting www.sdjsurvey.org.

“As we continue to plan for the district’s future, we would like to hear from our parents, staff and community members about how we can best move forward,” said Steve Pophal, Superintendent. “We are asking all School District of Janesville residents to take this survey to review the district’s needs, consider possible solutions and provide their input and feedback.”

The Board will be using the survey feedback to aid in their decision making over the coming months. Due to a dip in student enrollment, the District says the Board is also looking to avoid significant reductions to address future budget deficits.

Anyone preferring to complete the survey via a paper copy should contact the School District of Janesville at 608-743-5010.

