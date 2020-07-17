Madison police searching for man wanted for multiple violent crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old man accused of multiple violent crimes, including a sexual assault as well as the robbery of a 77-year-old woman.

MPD’s Special Victims Unit is searching for Sit Emarion M. Tucker, warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tucker has been linked to three violent attacks, two of which happened while he was arrested and released on bail for the first incident. In that case, he allegedly went into a 43-year-old woman’s window in September 2018, demanded money and then sexually assaulted her.

After his arrest, Tucker was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery, and burglary.

There is also a warrant for his arrest for an attempted sexual assault in May, where he allegedly punched and robbed a woman. The victim reported a man pulled her into a dimly lit area off Radcliffe Dr. and took her money. She was able to escape after multiple cars drove up.

He is also accused of a robbery in the parking lot of a Walgreen’s, in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Rd. The 77-year-old victim told investigators a man came up to her window asking for directions. After she rolled down her window to speak with him, the suspect allegedly reached into the vehicle and unlocked the door. He started punching her in the face and told her to start driving. The woman said she refused and started honking her horn, at which point the man fled.

Anyone seeing him should call 911. If you have other information on his whereabouts, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

