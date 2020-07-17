Man wakes up to burglars in his home overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man living on Madison’s east side woke up to burglars in his home early Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before 2 a.m. officers responded to Artisan Drive for a burglary. The man there told police he heard his garage door opening, and when he went to check it, he saw two men inside his car in the garage.

The man said he yelled at the burglars, who ran to a nearby car that had at least two others inside waiting before the group drove away.

After looking inside his home, the man also discovered several things had been stolen.

Police checked the area, but so far, no arrests have been made.

