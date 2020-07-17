Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter

Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff throws during a practice session Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff throws during a practice session Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.

Last year, 27-year-old Woodruff had over 121.2 innings, a 3.62 ERA and a 29.0 percent strikeout rate.

Opening Day is set for July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

