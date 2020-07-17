Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.

Last year, 27-year-old Woodruff had over 121.2 innings, a 3.62 ERA and a 29.0 percent strikeout rate.

Opening Day is set for July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Congratulations to @B_Woody24, who will open the Brewers’ 2020 season vs. the Cubs one week from today. It will be his first career Opening Day start. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/9VhTNeP2pv — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 17, 2020

