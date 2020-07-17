Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter
Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Last year, 27-year-old Woodruff had over 121.2 innings, a 3.62 ERA and a 29.0 percent strikeout rate.
Opening Day is set for July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
