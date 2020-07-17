Milwaukee Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but is not experiencing any symptoms.

Bleacher Report and other outlets broke the news Thursday evening.

Bledsoe has averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds before the NBA canceled the season due to the coronavirus.

Bledsoe is among other high-profile players to test positive recently, joining Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, according to Yahoo! Sports.

