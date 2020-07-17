Advertisement

Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin field trips start again

Experience up and close encounters with Wisconsin's natural wonders.
Explore the natural beauty of Wisconsin with the statewide Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin field trips.
Explore the natural beauty of Wisconsin with the statewide Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin field trips.(Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin started their field trips for people to get up and close experiences with Wisconsin’s natural world.

The groups have been decreased to around 10 people because of COVID-19. More than 100 trips had to be canceled, but 90 trips are scheduled. The trips range from tagging monarch butterflies, searching for mussels in the Little Wolf River, hiking in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and even kayaking or paddle boarding.

“We have a long history and I think an identity of loving our natural resources, you know we love our lakes, we love our rivers, we love our state parks, our state natural areas but folks don’t always necessarily know what goes on behind-the-scenes to take care of those places,” Jaime Kenowski, Communications Coordinator with Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, said.

To sign up for the field trips people need to create a membership with the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin that runs $25 for individuals and $40 for families. The trips have slight fees as well for equipment and program administration purposes, and some trips are fundraisers for special conservation projects. The fees vary per trip but can run from $15 to $100.

“We really think that with our safety protocols in place that we are able to do this with some safety for folks but of course everyone knows their own personal story best and if you’re not able to join us out in the field this year please join us next year,” Kenowski said.

Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin have implemented new safety protocols such as mask wearing during the trips when social distancing isn’t possible. Extra sanitizing measures and a waiver people must sign before they book their field trip agreeing to adhere to the safety protocols.

If you’re interested in signing up for one of these trips click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash on interstate in Dane Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
One person is dead and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash along the interstate in Dane County Friday afternoon.

State

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Students in Wisconsin’s largest public school district will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

News

Mazomanie restaurant uses quilts as social distance barriers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
In The Old Feed Mill dining room, customers are separated by hand-made quilts.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin passes 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began has passed the 40,000 mark, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

Crime

MPD calling for tips after Sun Prairie man beaten by protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Police Department is seeking tips from the community after a Sun Prairie man was attacked by protesters in downtown Madison on June 23.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify 24-year-old Madison motorcyclist killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash on Madison’s north side on July 6.

State

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino lays off 1,600 employees due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin’s largest casino has decided to lay off about 1,600 employees amid falling revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Festival Foods will require customers to wear masks starting next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Customers will be required to wear masks while in Festival Foods starting Monday, July 20, the grocery store announced Friday.

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.

Sports

Forward Madison FC releases regular season schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Forward Madison FC released their 16-game regular season schedule on Friday.

Crime

Beloit 12-year-olds take relative’s vehicle for a joy ride

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Two Beloit 12-year-olds were taken into custody early Friday morning after recklessly driving a relative’s vehicle through Beloit streets with other minors in the vehicle.