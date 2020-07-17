Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin field trips start again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin started their field trips for people to get up and close experiences with Wisconsin’s natural world.

The groups have been decreased to around 10 people because of COVID-19. More than 100 trips had to be canceled, but 90 trips are scheduled. The trips range from tagging monarch butterflies, searching for mussels in the Little Wolf River, hiking in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and even kayaking or paddle boarding.

“We have a long history and I think an identity of loving our natural resources, you know we love our lakes, we love our rivers, we love our state parks, our state natural areas but folks don’t always necessarily know what goes on behind-the-scenes to take care of those places,” Jaime Kenowski, Communications Coordinator with Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, said.

To sign up for the field trips people need to create a membership with the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin that runs $25 for individuals and $40 for families. The trips have slight fees as well for equipment and program administration purposes, and some trips are fundraisers for special conservation projects. The fees vary per trip but can run from $15 to $100.

“We really think that with our safety protocols in place that we are able to do this with some safety for folks but of course everyone knows their own personal story best and if you’re not able to join us out in the field this year please join us next year,” Kenowski said.

Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin have implemented new safety protocols such as mask wearing during the trips when social distancing isn’t possible. Extra sanitizing measures and a waiver people must sign before they book their field trip agreeing to adhere to the safety protocols.

