One dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash on interstate in Dane Co.

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash along the interstate in Dane County Friday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes were shut down on both east and westbound lanes on I-94 near Deerfield because a MedFlight chopper landing.

Authorities say two people were initially injured, but while the helicopter was on scene, one of those injured people passed away.

Eastbound lanes on the interstate continue to be shut down because of the crash.

No names will be released pending notification of family members.

Assisting agencies included Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Deerfield Fire, UW Med-Flight, Deer Grove EMS, Marshall EMS, and Cambridge EMS.

