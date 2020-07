MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Beloit Thursday night.

According to the City of Beloit Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Harvey Street around 9:45 p.m. There, they found a person had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooting remains under investigation

