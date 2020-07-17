Potawatomi Hotel & Casino lays off 1,600 employees due to pandemic

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s largest casino has decided to lay off about 1,600 employees amid falling revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee said in a statement Friday that they had temporarily furloughed about 2,600 employees after shutting down the facility due to COVID-19 concerns. With the economy, and the casino, slowly reopening, the company decided to bring back about 1,000 of those workers.

The remaining 1,600 were notified this week that they will lose their jobs at the casino and hotel.

“We have recently made the difficult decision to notify a large number of our staff on a temporary furlough that we consider the furlough to be permanent because of its unforeseeable length and impact,” according to a statement from Rodney Ferguson, CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The company says these permanent layoffs take effect Aug. 15.

“As a business that places care for its team members as a top priority, this is a decision that was not made lightly. It’s one that hurts. Those affected helped build Potawatomi Hotel & Casino into the most visited entertainment destination in the state of Wisconsin. That is not lost on members of business or tribal leadership,” according to Ferguson.

The casino is owned by the Forest County Potawatomi, which consists of about 1,400 tribal members.

