Advertisement

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

FILE - Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving for the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, UK. Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
FILE - Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving for the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, UK. Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.(zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.

Guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 were followed, the palace said.

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, had originally planned to marry the property tycoon on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Friday's ceremony had not been announced and images of the ceremony were not immediately released.

The families of the newlyweds have known one another for many years. The pair are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said at the time of Beatrice’s engagement that they were “thrilled” with the news.

Their younger daughter, Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash on interstate in Dane Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
One person is dead and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash along the interstate in Dane County Friday afternoon.

National

FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Once it's in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, like how you can call 911 for an emergency.

National

Iowa governor orders classrooms to open in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered school districts to reopen classrooms in the fall.

National

Iowa governor orders schools to open in fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is ordering schools to open in the fall.

State

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Students in Wisconsin’s largest public school district will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

Latest News

News

Mazomanie restaurant uses quilts as social distance barriers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
In The Old Feed Mill dining room, customers are separated by hand-made quilts.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin passes 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began has passed the 40,000 mark, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Crime

MPD calling for tips after Sun Prairie man beaten by protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Police Department is seeking tips from the community after a Sun Prairie man was attacked by protesters in downtown Madison on June 23.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”