Ripon College to require VP Pence to wear mask during campaign stop

A small Wisconsin liberal arts college hosting a campaign visit by Vice President Mike Pence has told Pence that he and everyone attending his speech inside a campus building must wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance between one another.
Vice President Mike Pence, center, visits Dennis Nelson, a patient who survived the coronavirus and was going to give blood, during a tour of the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., as he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. Pence chose not to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. It's an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A small Wisconsin liberal arts college hosting a campaign visit by Vice President Mike Pence has told Pence that he and everyone attending his speech inside a campus building must wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance between one another.

The president of Ripon College also distanced the private school from the closed-door event on Friday, saying in an email to the campus community that the school was not organizing it and was merely renting a room to the campaign.

Pence last month encouraged the wearing of a mask, and he wore one at a Louisiana campaign stop earlier this week before taking it off to give his speech. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

