Ripon College to require VP Pence to wear mask during campaign stop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A small Wisconsin liberal arts college hosting a campaign visit by Vice President Mike Pence has told Pence that he and everyone attending his speech inside a campus building must wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance between one another.

The president of Ripon College also distanced the private school from the closed-door event on Friday, saying in an email to the campus community that the school was not organizing it and was merely renting a room to the campaign.

Pence last month encouraged the wearing of a mask, and he wore one at a Louisiana campaign stop earlier this week before taking it off to give his speech.

