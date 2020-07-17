Advertisement

Rock Co. seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases

There are now double the amount of hospitalizations from last week
(CNN, KGO)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials in Rock County are asking people to mask up to stop the spread. One doctor says he’d like to see a mask mandate in place.

“Unfortunately, the masks and social distancing worked better than people were giving it credit for because it didn’t take more than two to four weeks for the increase in positive cases to show up,” said Dr. Mark Goelzer, the Chief Medical Officer with MercyHealth.

“If nothing else, it reminds you socially distance and what people forget is wearing a mask protects who I’m with, so it’s really kind of doing something for the social good when we all wear our masks,” he said.

Cases in the county are on the rise. Right now, 12 people are in the hospital in the county battling the disease.  

“A week ago, we only have five cases, so we have more than doubled our number of cases receiving care in the hospital,” said Jessica Turner with the Rock County Health Department. “We know that people are tired of it and people want to get back to normal life and the only way we are going to do that is if we can beat this virus,”

Dr. Goelzer says in the early stages of the pandemic, the hospital set up a “COVID unit” to prepare for the possible onslaught of cases. As cases died down in the spring, they shut down the unit. But now with cases on the rise, they are in the process of reopening that unit.

Dr. Goelzer says the reason for the uptick is a combination of things including the nice weather, quarantine fatigue, and a relaxed attitude towards social distancing and mask wearing.

“Part of it is, as a state we escaped the serious problems that they noticed on the east coast and somewhat on the west coast as well, so I think we were a little overconfident. I think the other thing is everyone is stir-crazy,”

Right now, Rock County has almost 1,100 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.

