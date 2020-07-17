Advertisement

Sheriff: Driver arrested after deadly overnight crash in Columbia Co.

Mitchell Merkes, 29, was arrested following a deadly crash in Columbia Co.
Mitchell Merkes, 29, was arrested following a deadly crash in Columbia Co.(Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOWVILLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Rio man faces a homicide charge early Friday morning after a deadly crash in Columbia Co.

Mitchell K. Merkes was booked on a count homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and Operating after Revocation, causing death, authorities said. They noted he has already been convicted of operating under the influence three times.

According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly after midnight to reports of a single-vehicle crash along Genrich Road, just past Hagan Road, in Lowville Township.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Merkes, was speeding down Genrich Road, heading east, when the truck struck a mailbox. Merkes reportedly overcorrected, sending the truck into the south ditch at a high rate of speed. He then allegedly took off on foot before deputies arrived.

When emergency crews arrived, they found his passenger still inside the vehicle. The Columbia Co. Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. They man’s name was not released, pending the notification of his family.

Deputies and K-9 units began searching the area for the pickup’s driver and found him about two hours after the crash in a wooded area about a mile away and took him into custody, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Investigators determined Merkes was driving aggressively right before the crash and noted “(n)umerous skid marks and other signs of reckless operation” along both Hagan Road and Genrich Road.

The crash is still under investigation.

