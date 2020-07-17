State Highway 138 closed for hours after rollover crash injures two

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - State Highway 138 has been reopened after a rollover crash late Thursday night.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, just before midnight deputies along with Stoughton Police responded to a crash on State Highway 138 near Oak Lawn Road in the Town of Dunkirk.

The initial investigation shows a 19-year-old was speeding on the highway heading north when he lost control of the car. He and the 18-year-old woman in the car were both ejected as the car went off the road, and rolled over several times.

MedFlight along with Stoughton Fire and EMS then responded to the scene. MedFlight took the passenger to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the driver was taken to the hospital with what appears to be minor injuries. Their current conditions are not known.

State Highway 138 was closed for over five hours, reopening at 5:45 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office believes excessive speed is a factor in the crash. The crash investigation is ongoing.

