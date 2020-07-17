Advertisement

State Highway 138 closed for hours after rollover crash injures two

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash near Stoughton late Thursday night
.
.(WITN)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - State Highway 138 has been reopened after a rollover crash late Thursday night.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, just before midnight deputies along with Stoughton Police responded to a crash on State Highway 138 near Oak Lawn Road in the Town of Dunkirk.

The initial investigation shows a 19-year-old was speeding on the highway heading north when he lost control of the car. He and the 18-year-old woman in the car were both ejected as the car went off the road, and rolled over several times.

MedFlight along with Stoughton Fire and EMS then responded to the scene. MedFlight took the passenger to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the driver was taken to the hospital with what appears to be minor injuries. Their current conditions are not known.

State Highway 138 was closed for over five hours, reopening at 5:45 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office believes excessive speed is a factor in the crash. The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash on interstate in Dane Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
One person is dead and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash along the interstate in Dane County Friday afternoon.

State

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Students in Wisconsin’s largest public school district will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

News

Mazomanie restaurant uses quilts as social distance barriers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
In The Old Feed Mill dining room, customers are separated by hand-made quilts.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin passes 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began has passed the 40,000 mark, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

Crime

MPD calling for tips after Sun Prairie man beaten by protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Police Department is seeking tips from the community after a Sun Prairie man was attacked by protesters in downtown Madison on June 23.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify 24-year-old Madison motorcyclist killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash on Madison’s north side on July 6.

State

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino lays off 1,600 employees due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin’s largest casino has decided to lay off about 1,600 employees amid falling revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Festival Foods will require customers to wear masks starting next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Customers will be required to wear masks while in Festival Foods starting Monday, July 20, the grocery store announced Friday.

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff named Opening Day starter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, the pitcher’s first ever, the team confirms Friday.

Sports

Forward Madison FC releases regular season schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Forward Madison FC released their 16-game regular season schedule on Friday.

Crime

Beloit 12-year-olds take relative’s vehicle for a joy ride

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Two Beloit 12-year-olds were taken into custody early Friday morning after recklessly driving a relative’s vehicle through Beloit streets with other minors in the vehicle.