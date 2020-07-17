Teachers and parents react to MMSD decision for virtual fall classes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) will begin the year with all virtual classes. That decision is followed by mixed feelings from parents and faculty.

"I understand why, and I agree with why, but it's not something that I'm looking forward to or feel is right for kids," fourth grade teacher Kari Petre said.

The Lincoln Elementary educator said she had mentally prepared for a combination of virtual and in-person learning with teachers taking extra precautions with small numbers of students in classrooms.

"A big part of being a student and being a teacher is starting the school year and meeting your teacher and meeting your classmates and you build those relationships, and we're going to have two months without having those face-to-face interactions to do those things," Petre said.

There are some parents who agree with Petre.

“The spring semester curriculum online was not successful in our house,” Andrea Wiltzius said. “Our daughter didn’t lose skills, but she definitely didn’t gain anything.”

Wiltzius' daughter August is entering first grade this fall.

“I’m not sure there was an option that was going to fit best for any student and parent any teacher, I think all of the options were terrible,” Wiltzius said. “But to have that physical being in a school is so beneficial and to lose that is a big loss.”

Wiltzius also mention that she’s concerned about any disparities that other families are going through in the district.

On the flip side, some viewers expressed relief as they commented on the NBC15 News Facebook page, saying things like “I know I would not send my child to any kind of school,” and that this was the “right thing to do.”

Petre is already thinking of ways for her students to safely get to know each other in-person. She’d like to meet her fourth graders and their parents outside at a park, so everyone can stay physically distant.

