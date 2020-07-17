Advertisement

UW-Madison to offer free COVID-19 testing to students, faculty, and staff

The tests will start in August
Priya Loganathar is a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, hailing from India.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin - Madison plans to offer free coronavirus testing to its entire community.

The University announced the program Friday, explaining that all students, faculty and staff will be eligible. With the fall semester slated to begin on September 2, UW officials expect to start testing sometime in August. They hope the universally available tests will help identify those who are infected and limit the disease as the campus re-opens.

Additionally, UW intends to test regularly its housing residents and employees to help discover new cases before they can spread. Volunteer groups of students and employees from certain parts of the campus will also undergo surveillance testing.

University officials note they’ve already set other policies designed to contain COVID-19 on campus. Those steps include:

  • Requiring face coverings at all indoor and some outdoor locations
  • Making changes to endure social distancing
  • Reducing density on campus spaces, incl. classrooms
  • Enhancing their cleaning protocols

The tests will be conducted by UW’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. The former of which jumped into action immediately after the pandemic started straining health care facilities nationwide by providing medical supplies, equipment and training to the Hygiene Lab, which has itself stepped up and is performing high-priority tests in Wisconsin.

“I think the culture ... and the type of expertise that we have on this campus with infectious disease testing and management, really, it creates a great foundation for a partnership like this to flourish,” Veterinary Diagnostic Lab Director Keith Poulsen said.

The veterinary lab expects to be able to run 6,000 tests a week.

