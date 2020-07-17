Vice President Pence says Trump put “health and safety of America first” during Wisconsin campaign stops

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence is back in Wisconsin Friday for two campaign events, the first at Ripon College in Fond du Lac County before heading to a farm near La Crosse.

The VP first gave an address discussing the “dangers of socialism” at Ripon College, located in the city many call the birthplace of the Republican Party, Ripon, Wisconsin.

Pence then flew west to La Crosse, where he visited the Morning Star Farm in Onalaska to participate in a round table discussion on the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement.

Pence was last in Wisconsin in June for a school choice round table and a faith-based event, both in Waukesha County.

Wisconsin is often named one of six key battleground states for the Trump-Pence reelection campaign.

According to a CNBC/Change Research poll released earlier this week, 48% of respondents said they will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, while 42% said they would vote for President Donald Trump. That poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Ripon College visit

NBC15 News sister station WBAY reports that during his 30-minute address at Ribon College, Pence laid out stark contrasts between Trump and Biden. Pence called Biden a “Trojan horse for a radical agenda.”

“It was an extraordinary three years of progress and renewal. Rebuilding our military and reviving our economy. And then the coronavirus pandemic struck our nation. President Trump took unprecedented action. He put the health and safety of America first from the very earliest days. Before the month of January was over, the president suspended all travel from China, set up the White House coronavirus task force. In fact since the days that followed, we not only developed a whole of government approach but a whole of America approach,” said Pence during the address.

The Biden Campaign released this statement:

“As we continue to confront the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment is at its highest level since the Great Depression, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites are out of work, and Donald Trump’s horrible economic policies have harmed Wisconsin at every turn. From farmers who have been forced to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic to union workers in the Fox Valley, people across the state have been left in the dust by an administration that has only rewarded the wealthy and well connected.”

