Wisconsin Lt. Governor expects many will still attend Democratic National Convention

Presumptive nominee Joe Biden has said he will attend the Milwaukee event in person
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday was the night Milwaukee was expected to be in the national spotlight as former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Instead, the outbreak of COVID-19 pushed the Democratic National Convention to mid-August, and much of it will now be done virtually.

The Wisconsin Center is now the main venue instead of Fiserv Forum, since the number of people attending is expected to be much smaller, but the party hasn’t provided an exact count yet. Delegates have been asked to stay home because of the pandemic.

However, many prominent Democrats will go, including Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

“We will let science guide the day, as we do with our decisions in the middle of the situation that we are dealing with,” Barnes told Action 2 News. “Unfortunately it won’t look the same that we thought it would this time last year, but we have to adapt to a changing set of circumstances.”

The rescheduled convention will run August 17-20.

Biden has told Action 2 News he will attend in person.

