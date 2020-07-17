Advertisement

Wisconsin passes 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

More than 31,000 have recovered, while 8,411 are still sick
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began has passed the 40,000 mark, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

The 880 new cases reported Friday pushed passed that point and raised the statewide total to 40,507, approximately a fifth of which remain still active, according to the agency’s daily tracker. Wisconsin, which is the 20th largest state in U.S., ranks 25th on Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.

A White House report, breaking down recommendations for each state, noted the state averaged 76 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, below the national average of 119.

While the latest report showed the number of new cases down 20 from the previous day, it still remains higher than any other day prior to the past week

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, by day, as of July 17, 2020.
Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, by day, as of July 17, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

PERCENT-POSITIVE

The 880 tests new confirmed cases were out of 13,407 tallied Friday, putting the percentage of tests that came back positive at 6.6 percent and in line with the recent trend of days in which more than 10,000 tests were recorded. On those days over the past two weeks - nine, in all - the percent-positive has remained between 5.7 percent and 7.7 percent.

Over the same two-week period last month, the percent positive never exceeded 4.1 percent and dipped as low as 1.9 percent on days in which more than 10,000 tests were reported, DHS figures show. In that span, the total number of tests were slightly higher as well, averaging more than 11,000 per day over that 14-day period versus approximately 10,600 per day since July 3rd.

The number of new cases confirmed in Wisconsin, by day, as of July 17, 2020.
The number of new cases confirmed in Wisconsin, by day, as of July 17, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

Two more people died from complications related to COVID-19, DHS reported, pushing number of people who died to 833. Since the beginning of the month, 47 deaths have been reported, compared with the nearly 200 recorded in June, its data board indicated.

In addition to passing the 40,000 confirmed cases mark Friday, the state also topped three-quarter of a million total tests performed statewide since the pandemic reached Wisconsin. DHS notes that multiple tests per person are not included in those statistics.

Over 31,000 patients have recovered so far, but one in five cases (8,411) remain active, health officials say. Their report states 10 percent of people who have tested positive have ended up in the hospital.

The number of total people who died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, by day, as of July 17, 2020.
The number of total people who died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, by day, as of July 17, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.492
Brown Co.3,40745
Columbia Co.1411
Dane Co.3,36533
Dodge Co.5575
Grant Co.23614
Green Co.1141
Green Lake Co.440
Iowa Co.470
Jefferson Co.4054
Juneau Co.691
Lafayette Co.850
Marquette Co.561
Milwaukee Co.15,363404
Richland Co.184
Rock Co.1,12424
Sauk Co.2013
Waukesha Co.2,02240

