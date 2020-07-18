125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Concourse hotel sent a notice to employees Wednesday, informing them of a layoff of 125 employees set to begin Sept. 13.

The letter sent to employees discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on the business. As uncertainty of future conditions remains, the letter says a return to a sustainable business is not foreseeable.

“This has been a challenging and stressful time for everyone. Each time we feel that we’ve started to make progress, we take several steps backwards,” the hotel explained in the letter. “While we started with furloughing our staff, and continuing certain benefits, in anticipation of returning you to work within 6 months, it has become clear that we can no longer realistically expect a return within 6 months.

Hotel management says the hotel will remain open and they are hoping to return some of the jobs as business improves. For now, laid off employees are encouraged to consider their layoff as permanent.

