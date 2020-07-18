2 charged in State Street looting, 1 charged for attacking employee protecting business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities charged a 21-year-old man who police say beat a State Street business employee unconscious and participated in the looting on May 30, the first night of looting that rocked downtown Madison.

A criminal complaint charged Martin J. Engelhart, 21, with substantial battery, criminal damage to property, attempted burglary and bail jumping for incidents police say he was involved in during looting and vandalism on State Street and at East Towne Mall.

According to the complaint, Engelhart was one of several people who broke into a clothing store on State Street, stole goods and damaged property inside. While the complaint did not identify the store, details from the complaint match that of a physical altercation an NBC15 News photographer filmed outside a clothing store called August.

An employee of the store arrived at the business that evening and tried to stop the looting. As he tried to grab someone out of the store, a group of looters attacked him and beat him until he lost consciousness, the complaint states. The victim was brought to the hospital, where he was detoxed - having suffered from pepper spray in the air - and had to wear a neck brace for weeks.

Engelhart was one of the several people who allegedly beat the employee. The complaint states that the video from NBC15 News, city surveillance cameras and confirmation from a former School Resource Officer at East High School who used to know Engelhart confirms he participated in the beating, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that Engelhart participated in looting at two businesses at East Towne Hall: Foot Locker and Finish Line. Authorities say $43,385 in goods were stolen from Foot Locker and $16,447 in goods from Finish Line.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Engelhart, according to online court records.

Second criminal complaint

A separate criminal complaint released this week charged Brandon M. Encarnacion, 18, with burglary for alleged participation in looting at a second store on State Street. The owner of the store estimated that looters either stole or wrecked $100,000 worth of goods. The name of the store was not released.

Encarnacion later returned to the store to retrieve a phone he left there, the complaint states. Initially, he told Madison police that he never participated in looting, and that his friend had left the phone there. He later admitted to police that he was one of several people who were in the store and took “small items,” but insists he himself did not break windows to get into the store.

The complaint states that Encarnacion’s phone also contained recordings of people looting.

Encarnacion will be in Dane Court Court for his initial appearance on Aug. 6.

