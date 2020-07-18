ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat today and strong storms tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday has been declared an ALERT DAY due to the potential for dangerous heat during the afternoon and strong to severe storms Saturday night.

Alert Day - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for every county in southern Wisconsin from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Max heat index values will be near or above 100 degrees this afternoon. Everyone should limit their time outside today. If you are going to spend a lot of time outside today make sure to take heat precautions: stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, take breaks in the shade and air conditioning and dress for the heat.

Temperature Vs Heat Index - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

It’s also important to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Safety (WMTV NBC15)

A large complex of storms storms have developed across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota this morning. These storms will likely continue to weaken as they move east, and most of this rain and storm activity will miss the area. Another ling of storms has developed across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This line of storms will line like make a run into the area around 9 a.m. Gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning will likely be the main threats with this line of storms. There is still some uncertainty how far east this line of storms will make it through southern Wisconsin.

Today is going to be hot and humid. Humidity levels will be oppressive today. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. The wind will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 25 mph.

Our storm chances will increase late this evening and overnight. Another large line of strong storms will likely develop along a cold front over eastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. This line will drop to the southeast across the area late this evening and overnight. The best timing of this line of storms will be likely between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday. The main threats with this line of storms will be strong to damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall. This line of storms should weaken some as it moves across the area.

Future Radar - Sunday 2 a.m. (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. It’s not going to be nearly as hot. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s. It’s still going to be humid, though. Plus, any rain or storms from Saturday night should be gone by the time you wake up on Sunday.

The start of next week looks dry and seasonable. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain and storm chances will return Tuesday and be with us the rest of the week. High temperatures the rest of the week will be in the mid 80s.

