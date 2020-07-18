ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most of the showers and storms that where are around this morning have moved east of the area. With the sun starting to come out, temperatures have really started to warm. Even though it’s not going to be as hot as what originally thought, dangerous heat is still expected to develop this afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY continues until 8 p.m. for the entire area. Max heat indices will likely range from 95-100 degrees.

Make sure to continue to use heat precautions this afternoon and evening: stay hydrated, wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing, find the shade and take breaks in the A/C. Heat indices probably won’t drop below 90 degrees until after 8 or 9 p.m.

We will turn our attention from the heat to the potential for strong to severe storms overnight this evening. Strong storms are expected to develop along a cold front across parts of central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. These storms are expected to grow into a large line of storms late this evening and overnight as the cold front moves to the southeast. A line of strong storms will likely impact parts, if not all, of southern Wisconsin. The main threats with this line of storms will be strong to damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain. The strongest segments within this line of storms could also produce large hail. The tornado threat is low tonight, but not zero. The storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area. The best timing of the storms will between 12 a.m. - 4 a.m. Sunday. There is still some uncertainty on how extensive this line of storms will be.

The rain and storms will likely be gone by the time most of us wake up on Sunday. Sunday is looking like the better half of the weekend. It’s not going to be as hot or humid. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

The start of the workweek looks dry and seasonable. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s. Off and on rain and storms chances will return Monday night into Tuesday and continue the rest of the week. Highs temperatures the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

