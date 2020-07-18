Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Milwaukee, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

In a letter sent to officials, the group criticized Morales for failing to terminate Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli after the death of Joel Acevedo. The group said Mattioli suffocated Avecedo in a fatal off-duty fight.

The commission says it began a case against Mattioli after “an independent, unbiased and thorough investigation,” and says the process “could result in his termination” from the Milwaukee Police Department. Since then, Discipline charges have been filed against Mattioli, but the group says it isn’t enough.

“When a police chief fails to terminate an officer who has committed murder, he demonstrates an egregious failure to lead,” the group said in the letter.

The group says Mattioli is facing criminal charges for first-degree reckless homicide, but takes issue with the fact that Mattioli continues to receive paycheck from the Milwaukee Police Department. They believe Morales’ failure to take action is a threat to the city and its people, according to the letter.

