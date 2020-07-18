Advertisement

Columbia County residents encouraged to plan ahead for hot weekend

Temperatures expected to be in the 90's with a heat index as high as 103 degrees
Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(WIBW)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County Emergency Management released a heat advisory Friday morning encouraging residents to plan ahead for the hot weekend and look out for heat exhaustion symptoms.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90′s with a heat index as high as 103 degrees, making the weather incredibly dangerous to humans and animals. A press release encourages residents to check on elderly, drink plenty of water, and find a cool place to stay.

“During the pandemic, some buildings may not be open. More now than ever, it is a personal responsibility to plan ahead,” the press release said.

If residents do not have air conditioning, they are encouraged to frequently bathe or shower, go to an open public building or stay with family and friends. Resident’s should look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion such as fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea.

Six cooling centers are available throughout the county:

City of Portage

Portage Municipal Building (lower level community room only):

115 West Pleasant Street, Portage

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Contact (608) 742-2176

Persons shall wear masks (one will be provided if needed)

Portage Public Library:

253 W. Edgewater Street, Portage

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 742-4959

Library has an occupancy restriction of 10% of full occupancy.

Village of Pardeeville

Pardeeville Village Hall:

114 Lake Street, Pardeeville

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday - Closed

Contact (608) 429-3121

Village of Poynette

Poynette Public Library:

118 North Main Street, Poynette

Monday - Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday - Closed

Contact (608) 635-7577

Village of Randolph

Randolph Village Hall:

248 W. Stroud Street, Randolph

Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Contact (920) 326-4600

Hutchinson Memorial Library:

228 N. High Street, Randolph

Monday – Tuesday - Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday - Closed

Contact (920) 326-4640

If residents will be taking shelter in a cooling center, they are instructed to take food and water, medications, baby essentials and any games and toys with them. Pets are not permitted at the cooling centers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted the wines and grapes unique to the state.

Local

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

Crime

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

News

Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for Monday, July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

Latest News

Local

125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Madison Concourse hotel sent a notice to employees Wednesday, informing them of a massive layoff of 125 employees set to begin Sept. 13.

Crime

MPD: Man on the run after robbing Madison Walgreens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they are searching for a man who escaped after robbing a Walgreens and intimidating customers early Saturday morning.

News

WI lawmakers offer condolences on death of Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Congressman John Lewis.

News

MPD: 31 yr man found deceased after laying motorcycle down, sliding into car

Updated: 9 hours ago
Police are on scene of an accident on Thackeray Road.

News

Richland Center drive-in theater open for business

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

2 charged in State Street looting

Updated: 20 hours ago