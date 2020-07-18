Columbia County residents encouraged to plan ahead for hot weekend

COLUMBIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County Emergency Management released a heat advisory Friday morning encouraging residents to plan ahead for the hot weekend and look out for heat exhaustion symptoms.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90′s with a heat index as high as 103 degrees, making the weather incredibly dangerous to humans and animals. A press release encourages residents to check on elderly, drink plenty of water, and find a cool place to stay.

“During the pandemic, some buildings may not be open. More now than ever, it is a personal responsibility to plan ahead,” the press release said.

If residents do not have air conditioning, they are encouraged to frequently bathe or shower, go to an open public building or stay with family and friends. Resident’s should look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion such as fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea.

Six cooling centers are available throughout the county:

City of Portage

Portage Municipal Building (lower level community room only):

115 West Pleasant Street, Portage

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Contact (608) 742-2176

Persons shall wear masks (one will be provided if needed)

Portage Public Library:

253 W. Edgewater Street, Portage

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Contact (608) 742-4959

Library has an occupancy restriction of 10% of full occupancy.

Village of Pardeeville

Pardeeville Village Hall:

114 Lake Street, Pardeeville

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday - Closed

Contact (608) 429-3121

Village of Poynette

Poynette Public Library:

118 North Main Street, Poynette

Monday - Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday - Closed

Contact (608) 635-7577

Village of Randolph

Randolph Village Hall:

248 W. Stroud Street, Randolph

Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Contact (920) 326-4600

Hutchinson Memorial Library:

228 N. High Street, Randolph

Monday – Tuesday - Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday - Closed

Contact (920) 326-4640

If residents will be taking shelter in a cooling center, they are instructed to take food and water, medications, baby essentials and any games and toys with them. Pets are not permitted at the cooling centers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.